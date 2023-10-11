Part of Kenwood Blvd. to close for utility and roadway project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of Kenwood Blvd. will be closed for a little over a week for a utility and roadway project.

The City of Toledo says beginning Oct. 12, Kenwood Blvd., from Secor Road to Drummond Road will be closed. The closure is scheduled to remain in place for nine days.

According to the City, a detour will be established via Secor Road to Central Avenue to Douglas Road in both directions.

