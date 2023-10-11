13abc Marketplace
Part of Kenwood Blvd. to close for utility and roadway project

Beginning Oct. 12, Kenwood Blvd., from Secor Road to Drummond Road will be closed.
Beginning Oct. 12, Kenwood Blvd., from Secor Road to Drummond Road will be closed.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of Kenwood Blvd. will be closed for a little over a week for a utility and roadway project.

The City of Toledo says beginning Oct. 12, Kenwood Blvd., from Secor Road to Drummond Road will be closed. The closure is scheduled to remain in place for nine days.

According to the City, a detour will be established via Secor Road to Central Avenue to Douglas Road in both directions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

