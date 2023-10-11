Pedestrian critically injured in three-car accident on Jackman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person trying to help after two-car crash outside of Jugs Bowling Center late Tuesday night when they were hit by a third vehicle.

According to Toledo Police, a car pulling out of a bar parking lot on Jackman Rd. was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

A person assisting with that crash was then hit by another vehicle traveling north. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.