Pedestrian critically injured in three-car accident on Jackman

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person trying to help after two-car crash outside of Jugs Bowling Center late Tuesday night when they were hit by a third vehicle.

According to Toledo Police, a car pulling out of a bar parking lot on Jackman Rd. was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

A person assisting with that crash was then hit by another vehicle traveling north. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

