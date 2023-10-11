Siblings head back to United States after being trapped in Israel

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A brother and sister from Maumee are heading back to the United States after being trapped in Israel. Their father is speaking out.

Amanda Gergich, her brother and his fiancée are finally headed home from Israel and their father is overwhelmed with emotion.

“A lot of people lost. Their lives were captured in this and there are worse positions but this is a position that no parent wants to be in where the kids are half the world away and there’s no way for you to help them,” Tom Gergich said.

His children went to Israel to get his son Zach’s fiance a visa to come to the United States.

“They left Tel Aviv about three hours ago and flew to Abu Dhabi which was a country that would accept the Russian passport and they have an eight-hour layover in Abu Dhabi and then get on a plane to Chicago,” said Gergich.

As 13 Action News was interviewing Tom Gergich, his daughter Amanda Gergich called.

“Hi, Amanda! How are ya?” Tom Gergich said.

He fought back tears as he said they just made it out.

“Tan Tel Aviv airport was attacked two hours after they left. And they’re worried for the other Americans they met while they were there,” Tom Gergich said.

Gergich says he will drive to Chicago tomorrow to pick up his family.

