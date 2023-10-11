Toledo Art Museum centers Indigenous perspectives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hoping to open discussion about how we learn history, through an interactive exhibit and educational events.

The CopperFace United Native American Singers and Dancers performed at the museum for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Audience members watched the group as they went through traditional songs and dances, with intermissions explaining the tribal regalia and the significance of each dance.

Joshua Gibbs, the emcee of CopperFace United, explained that the group’s cultural performances are education-based.

“We do bring dancers, we do sing and we do drum,” Gibbs said. “But during those times in between, I try to get in a lot of education, because I’ve always been taught that it’s a whole lot better to educate instead of letting people come up with their own preconceived notions of things because if we tend to educate people that lends to understanding.”

One of the takeaways he hopes people will pass on is that America was built on Native land and that Indigenous people are still here in the United States.

Indigenous art is featured in “Expanding horizons: The evolving character of a nation.”

Ohio is one of 16 states where Columbus Day is an official public holiday, according to the Pew Research Center.

Other states and cities have moved to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrating and acknowledging Native histories.

Gibbs appreciates the acknowledgement.

“[Columbus Day is] kind of a slap in the face to all of our indigenous peoples of the Americas. So being that changed over to us, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is a win for us,” said Gibbs.

The Toledo Art Museum is acknowledging American history and how it is presented to the general public in its exhibition “Expanding horizons: The evolving character of a nation.”

“A lot of that is Indigenous work that is a part of that exhibition,” Jessica White, the programs and engagement manager at the Toledo Museum of Art, said. “So when we have folks come in here, it is very important to educate them. We could have a performance, but what do you take away from that, what do you take away from these works of art and learn about these artists.”

Erin Corrales-Diaz, the curator of the “Expanding Horizons” exhibit said it emphasizes Indigenous perspectives. Navajo weavings are on loan, and artists wrote the accompanying text and gave input on how to display the art.

In addition to examining overlooked histories, the exhibit also explores myths in American culture and history.

“Expanding Horizons” is open at the Toledo Art Museum until 2025.

