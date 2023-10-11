Toledo Library to feature stories of domestic violence victims

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Library is partnering with the Bethany House to shed light on domestic violence and honor local victims killed due to domestic violence.

112 people died from domestic violence in Ohio, including 22 young victims in the year ending June 30, 2023, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s eighth annual count of domestic violence fatalities.

Bethany House is a domestic violence shelter serving victims and their families in northwest Ohio. They will partner with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library throughout October to showcase the ‘Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project.’

The library will feature 10 of the 50 silhouettes of people whose lives ended violently at the hands of a dating partner or stalker. The creators of the project say all of the life-sized silhouettes symbolize victims from northwest Ohio and all of them were murdered within the past decade.

Those wanting to see the silhouettes can view them at the Toledo Library through the end of October.

