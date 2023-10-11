13abc Marketplace
Toledo neighbors angry as city cuts down trees

City is making way for new sidewalks
By Sophie Bates
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors in a Toledo community are up in arms, as the city is cutting trees down to make way for new sidewalks.

“This is a culling. It’s completely compromised the aesthetic of the neighborhood,” said Sarah Hoppe, who lives on Goddard Road. “They were silver maple, perfectly healthy, gorgeous trees.”

“I am supremely pissed.”

Hoppe estimates the city chopped down eight to 10 trees on Tuesday.

“About a week ago Tuesday or Wednesday, I received a notice in my front door from the city that a number of trees were going to be cut down,” Hoppe said. ”We had no way of knowing the extent to the number of trees that were going to be culled.”

A city representative says 13 in total will come down.

“It’s just going to be very bear and ugly around here,” lamented Carrie Roca, who’s losing the tree in front of her house.

The neighbors are concerned about the change lowering their property values, as well as losing the shade and character of their community.

“We moved into these neighborhoods because we like [the trees],” said Martin Wcislek, who’s lived in the neighborhood 26 years. “We love the aesthetics and everything that goes with it, with the trees.”

The trees are being cut down as part of the city’s Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program, which aims to make Toledo a more walkable community.

“I don’t think they’re that bad!” Roca exclaimed.

A representative says neighbors were sent notices about the project in January, and given an opportunity to appeal the decision in February.

It’s a change that could soon be coming to other neighborhoods.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

