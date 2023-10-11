13abc Marketplace
TPD: Woodward HS student revived from suspected overdose with Narcan

On Oct. 10 around 10:30 a.m., a Student Resource Officer at WHS received reports of an...
On Oct. 10 around 10:30 a.m., a Student Resource Officer at WHS received reports of an unresponsive student on the second floor.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student at Woodward High School was revived with Narcan after officials found him unconscious on a classroom floor due to a suspected overdose, according to the Toledo Police Department.

On Oct. 10 around 10:30 a.m., a Student Resource Officer at WHS received reports of an unresponsive student on the second floor.

TPD says when officers found the student, they were informed by a teacher that the student was sitting in his chair when he seemed to have had a seizure and fell and hit his face. Officers noticed the student was bleeding from his mouth.

According to TPD, officers saw the student’s hands were beginning to turn purple/blue and an AED was brought into the room. Before a shock was administered, Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived, removed the AED patches from the student’s body and gave a dose of 4mg of Narcan through IV.

The student became alert shortly after the Narcan was given and tried to stand up but TFD officials restrained him as there was still an IV in his arm. TPD says the student then began to lose consciousness once again and a second dose of Narcan was given.

The student was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to TPD, a teacher told officers that other students said the unconscious student smelled of marijuana and they believed he was under the influence. The teacher also said officers did find a small bag in the student’s coat pocket that had, what appeared to be, marijuana residue in it. After a search, officials did not find any harmful substances in the student’s locker or recall finding any on his person.

TPD says the bag with the residue was sent off for testing and it came back negative for any narcotic.

When officers arrived at the hospital, doctors and EMS told them they suspected the student had overdosed due to the student’s response after the Narcan was given and also having a dilated pupil size. Doctors also learned the student had previously been in a car accident on Oct. 6 where he suffered a concussion and some bleeding, according to the student’s mother.

TPD says when officers spoke to the student at the hospital, he said several times that he did not take or smoke any drugs. However, he did later admit that he took a hit off of a dab pen in the boys bathroom.

