Will The Sky Be Clear For The Total Solar Eclipse?

Looking At The Historic Odds...
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While we know for 100% certainty that northwest Ohio is in the path of the total eclipse on April 8th 2024, the big unknown is the weather forecast on that particular day. Historically Toledo’s chance for clouds ranges through the year from 35% in late August and September to 65% in December. Early April is out of our “cloudy season” which ranges from late fall through the middle of winter, but it isn’t into our season of sunshine either which normally kicks in by late May. It turns out that April 8th historically comes down to a coin flip with about a 50/50 shot of having sunshine. In 2023 the sky was completely clear. In 2022 the sky was almost completely cloudy. In the past 20 years, 9 years brought sunshine, 8 years brought clouds, and 3 years brought a mix of sun and clouds. If you average out the chance of cloud cover chance on April 8th for many decades, the chance averages out to 50%. Having good visibility of this once in a lifetime event comes down to a coin flip.

