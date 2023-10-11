World record-breaking amount of waterspouts this past Saturday

On Saturday, October 7, over 180 waterspouts and funnels were confirmed over Lake Erie. This broke the world record for most waterspouts developed within a 24-hour period, according to the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR).

Because of the location of Lake Erie and its proximity to two very different air masses, Lake Erie is the “waterspout hotspot” for in-land bodies of water. In fact, it produces the most in comparison to all other in-land bodies of water across the globe.

Waterspout season started off slow with well-above average temperatures in the summer. Once the cold air swarmed in, the dramatic difference in air temperature and lake surface temperature kick-started this record-breaking outbreak.

“As soon as we had this cold air move in from northern Canada, and we actually had three cold fronts come through, that just set things right off,” said Wade Szilagyi, the Director of the International Centre for Waterspout Research.

Meteorologists coin this pattern as the “pipeline to the Arctic” development. This is when persistent northerly winds pump cold air down south.

“So when we have a cool air mass and we have a wind direction blowing out of the west, like we did this past weekend, we tend to get the long band of lake effect clouds.” said Rick Garuckas, a meteorologist out of the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. “When you get that long band of lake effect clouds and showers down the long length of the lake from west to east, we can get a row of funnel clouds and some of them can produce waterspouts.”

The most valuable source of information that meteorologists refer to during severe weather events are the “eyes on the ground” -- local storm reports. Sending photos and videos to your local National Weather Service office provides more information than a satellite thousands of feet in the sky ever could.

“Whenever we receive a report from Lake Erie or anywhere, we include that in our global waterspout mapping project, and that is essentially a live map showing live reports from around the world,” said Szilagyi.

Meteorologists out of the ICWR and NWS are both calling for the public to submit reports or become a trained spotter. For more information, you can go to the ICWR’s website or your local NWS office’s website.

