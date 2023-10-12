13abc Marketplace
10/12: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Drizzle today, heavier rain late Friday PM-Saturday
Light showers will keep rolling through this afternoon, with heavier rain arriving close to Friday night football games. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Rain totals are low, though so are the afternoon highs today as clouds continue to roll across the region. More substantial rainfall is coming late Friday through Saturday (more than 1″ in some areas), likely arriving just before football games wrap up. That also puts any partial eclipse viewing in jeopardy for Saturday afternoon. The northeast breeze and scattered showers will continue into early next week, as highs keep to the 50s.

