10/12: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Rain totals are low, though so are the afternoon highs today as clouds continue to roll across the region. More substantial rainfall is coming late Friday through Saturday (more than 1″ in some areas), likely arriving just before football games wrap up. That also puts any partial eclipse viewing in jeopardy for Saturday afternoon. The northeast breeze and scattered showers will continue into early next week, as highs keep to the 50s.

