$2.8M Polish Cultural Center coming to Toledo

Groundbreaking on 19,000 sq. ft. facility set for Spring 2024 at Tribute Park on Toledo’s East Side.
The $2.8 million project is designed to preserve Polish heritage and serve as a meeting place for the community.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a $2.8M project designed to preserve Polish heritage and serve as a meeting place for the entire community.

“As a matter of fact 25% of the people in Northwest Ohio are of Polish American ancestry,” said Tom Sorosiak, treasurer of the Polish Cultural Advisory Board. He’s been working on establishing a Polish Cultural Center since 2017.

“We said this is going to be lost to the generation after ours if we don’t begin to preserve our heritage, and our heritage was based on family, and it was based on faith, and it was based on our culture,” explained Sorosiak.

The center will be at Tribute Park on Toledo’s East Side near the Veterans Glass City Skyway. The Northwest Ohio Building Trades Council donated four acres of land. The City of Toledo donated an additional 3/4 acre. So far, organizers have raised $400,000, including a $100,000 grant from the state. It’s enough to get the project started.

“The Polish people, although they know where their last nickel is put, they are very generous people and they support things like this,” added Sorosiak.

Once complete, the 19,000 square foot Polish Cultural Center will have an event hall that seats 230, meeting rooms, a resource library, and a lounge for members. Plus, outdoor space for a Polish Festival.

A land dedication ceremony is set for Monday Oct. 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Rudolph Libbey is expected to break ground in Spring 2024, and the center could be up and running before the end of that year.

