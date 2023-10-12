Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku reveals extent of facial burns from fire pit accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku revealed the burns he suffered to his face due to an accident with an outdoor fire pit at his home.

Despite getting burned literally on Sept. 30, Njoku still suited up and played an NFL football game less than 48 hours after the incident.

Njoku shared the photos of his recovery process on his Instagram on Oct. 11 with the caption, “Legacy.”

That wasn’t the only announcement regarding his injuries that he shared on Instagram...

“I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue and shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident,” Njoku posted on his @MillionsDotCo page. “With that said, I’m proud to launch the new Njoku ‘Withstand’ merch line, supporting burn care, prevention, and research. 🙏 Every purchase of Withstand on my MILLIONS.co profile will have a share of proceeds donated to help the American Burn Association. Let’s make a difference together! 💪”

is teaming up with the American Burn Association

There were doubts Njoku would play on Oct. 2 because he also suffered burns to his hands, but did all he could to help a struggling rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Browns tight end tried to burn Baltimore Ravens defenders and finished with team highs in receptions, six and receiving yards, 46.

Those numbers are modest for NFL standards, but given what took place earlier in that weekend, Njoku earned high praise from coaches and teammates.

“With the result we had yesterday, it’s hard to feel good about anything, but the way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “And not just the pass game, the run game. He’s the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground, it felt like every single play. So, he was a warrior yesterday. It was impressive to watch.”

“Yeah, he’s a tough character, man,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “I told him, first of all, he’s a character for I don’t know what he tried to do at home. It obviously wasn’t done the right way, but, man, just the will to get out there on the field and go to war with your teammates, I thought that was awesome. Seeing him and seeing how he responded. I could tell you now, I don’t think I’m playing in that game. Just with the way everything – I don’t know if you guys have seen him, but it was a lot. He’s tough, man. He’s a tough guy. This has always been his persona since I’ve known him throughout college and being in the NFL, he’s a tough guy, and I wasn’t surprised, but obviously – yeah, he’s tough.”

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku arrives before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane | AP)

