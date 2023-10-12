13abc Marketplace
COVID-19 vaccines back in stock at TLCHD, no cost barriers for uninsured

The Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to people who are underinsured or not insured.
By Lily Lowndes
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccines are back in stock.

Vaccines are offered at no cost to people who are underinsured or not insured.

“We will not turn away anyone regardless of their ability to pay,” Shannon Jones, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Health Commissioner said.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the TLCHD are open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. To make an appointment, people can call the department at (419) 213-2013. Walk-in appointments are available from 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

“Our schedule has been pretty packed with appointments, so if people have tried to call to get an appointment and there hasn’t been any this week, that’s okay. We have plenty of appointments next week and moving through October,” Jones said.

Jones said there are no extra steps for those whose insurance does not fully cover vaccines. The process is the same for everyone.

“”We don’t want individuals to feel as though they aren’t able to get a vaccine when in fact they can,” Jones said. “There’s very specific vaccine that’s set aside for individuals that may not have the means to provide insurance or have the coverage.”

State programs and the CDC’s Bridge Access Program help eliminate the cost barrier for COVID-19 vaccines at health departments and pharmacies.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the “contracted with CVS, Walgreens, and eTrue North pharmacies to allow them to continue offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to the uninsured.”

To find a vaccination site near you that offers no-cost COVID-19 vaccines through the Bridge Access Program, visit vaccines.gov.

The TLCHD will not turn anyone seeking immunizations away, offering similar no-cost programs for vaccines like flu shots.

The department is hosting walk-in flu clinics across the county, offering three more events before the end of the month.

  • Monday, Oct. 16 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, OH 43616 Saturday
  • Oct. 21 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Tent City, Civic Center Mall on Jackson St. between Erie and Spielbusch

Flu season peaks in Northwest Ohio around the holidays, but Jones said it is better to protect yourself now.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build up your antibodies for flu, so right now is a great time to get your vaccine,” Jones said. “It will ensure you to be vaccinated until the end of April, beginning of May which is when our flu season theoretically ends.”

People can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu at the TLCDH and other vaccination sites in one appointment.

