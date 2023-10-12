13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Daughter says she got wrong ashes from Illinois funeral home under investigation

The coroner says providing ashes to the proper families may not be possible. (WICS, REBECCA ZILLION, CNN)
By WICS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) - An Illinois funeral home is under investigation after accusations it provided the wrong ashes to dozens, if not hundreds, of families.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the investigation into Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville includes alleged cases of misidentified remains tracing back to early 2020 and spanning multiple Central Illinois counties.

He recently retrieved 40 sets of ashes from the funeral home, but he says several are missing standard identification, a medallion with a four-to-five-digit code. Providing ashes to the proper families may not be possible without it. Other ashes given to families in the past could be gone, too.

“We’ve talked to many families that have spread ashes, some on the side of a mountain, some on the beach,” Allmon said.

The coroner says families often asked for their loved ones’ ashes, but the funeral home would delay.

Rebecca Zillion, who says her family received the wrong ashes, decided to drive to the funeral home to pick up the ashes of her father, Patrick Williams. He died this summer after battling leukemia.

Zillion said her father was handy and dependable and always there for her. While driving back from the funeral home, her tire blew out on the road.

“Which was the first time that something had happened that I would normally just call my dad and say, ‘Dad, come help me,’” she said.

Even after his death, Zillion thought a piece of her father would never leave her side. She made a necklace with the ashes given to her and wore it as a symbol of him.

Zillion’s family called officials last week to confirm whether those ashes were Williams’ and found out they were not. Not having his ashes in that necklace, which was meant to help cope with losing her father, reopened emotional wounds for Zillion.

“Because I miss him. I miss him so much. I’m only 42 years old. We’re not supposed to lose our dad at this age,” she said.

Zillion returned her necklace and the remaining ashes to Allmon’s office. The ashes had the proper medallion, and the correct family has been notified. Allmon says they been able to connect some other families to the correct sets of ashes, as well.

Zillion says she’s happy for the family who got the ashes wrongly identified as her father’s and hopes that someday she will be as fortunate.

Albert Heinz, the funeral home’s owner, had his professional license revoked last week by the state government.

Copyright 2023 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say

Latest News

A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in September, reflecting a slow cooling of price pressures
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis
A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered Monarch butterfly...
California neighborhood helps save endangered Monarch butterflies
More than 60 women have filed suit.
Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
An employee at the store that sold the winning Powerball lottery ticket in Frazier, California,...
Winning Powerball ticket sold at California store