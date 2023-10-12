13abc Marketplace
First TPS School Facility Dog is changing lives on many levels

Hugo is helping comfort and motivate students at Chase STEMM Academy.
“Hugo makes my day whenever I see him. He helps everybody here. He makes me want to come to school every single day,” one student said.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An update to a story 13 Action News first brought you in September. School Facility Dogs are trained to help comfort and motivate students. 13 Action News was there when the new Toledo Public Schools Facility Dog was first introduced at Chase STEMM Academy.

His name is Hugo and he is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever and the first School Facility Dog for TPS. In a matter of weeks, he’s made a significant difference for many students, teachers, parents and staff at Chase STEMM Academy.

“He has brought so much joy to this building. He is making an impact wherever he goes. He really is the star of our school these days,” Hugo’s handler, Shelly Juhasz said. “The first few times I saw him working with the kids, it brought me to tears.”

Juhasz is Hugo’s constant companion and a school counselor at Chase.

“He figures out who needs him the most, and that’s where he places himself. It is very interesting to watch him work,” Juhasz said.

Hugo was specially trained for the job through The Ability Center’s Assistance Dogs Program. The two-year program is tailored to each dog’s future placement.

“There is a long comprehensive process where we work through how to best utilize a dog in school. Teachers and staff know the students best, so we are able to train the dogs to meet their specific needs. He is so much more than a dog. This is a step in the right direction for student wellness. People think it is just a dog in a classroom but it is so much more on so many levels,” Mallory Crooks, the Director of Public Relations for The Ability Center said.

Juhasz said Hugo has helped students with everything from sharing feelings to building confidence when it comes to learning “He has motivated our students to read. He has motivated our students to come to school. It is remarkable to watch him work his magic.”

Hugo has quickly become a trustworthy friend and confidante for many of the kids. Kaeden Youngblood is one of the students who loves spending time with Hugo.

“Hugo makes my day whenever I see him. He helps everybody here. He makes me want to come to school every single day,” Youngblood said.

Aiana Williams says he brings smiles to everyone he meets.

“Once I see him, I don’t know what to do. He’s just so cute!”

James Lang loves helping take care of Hugo. “I feed and water him and walk him to my class. How cool is that? Very cool!” Williams said.

Arhyia Knolly says the school is changed because of Hugo.

“If we didn’t have Hugo here we’d be down sometimes. If we see Hugo it fills our heart with joy and makes us happy,” Knolly said.

And that makes Juhasz’s heart happy.

“I had a student tell me this morning that we should fill the building with dogs, dogs and more dogs because they love Hugo. They think we need more of Hugo in the building,” Juhasz said.

The world could no doubt use more Hugos, too. Hugo lives with Juhasz and her husband.

He officially graduates from the Assistance Dogs program this Friday night in a special ceremony. Those who fostered Hugo during his training will pass the leash to Shelly. Seven other dogs from the Assistance Dogs program will also graduate that night. The Ability Center will show the ceremony on Facebook live.

