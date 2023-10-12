Greene sentenced to three years in prison, must pay $300K

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Linda Greene, the former CEO of Impact with Hope, is headed to prison.

In August, a Wood County jury found Greene guilty of stealing more than $400,000 from Impact with Hope while she served as the CEO. Impact with Hope raised money and collected donations for domestic and international natural disasters.

During sentencing Thursday, in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman, prosecutors were asking for eight years in prison and for Greene to pay back over $440,000 dollars.

“That she is not able to follow court orders, therefore we do not believe she’s a good candidate for community control,” Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross said before sentencing.

Gross said in March of 2021 Greene broke a court-ordered, no-contact issue with the victims, the charity itself, and donors to the charity, Impact with Hope.

“The defendant continued to run the charity, business as usual, for a year,” Gross said. “Constant contact, daily contact with the charity, collecting donations, working at the warehouse. Collecting reimbursements from the charity, she continued to be the CEO and a board member.”

Before sentencing, defense attorney Jeffery Collins said Greene, at 74 years of age, does not pose a threat to the community and is generally remorseful for her conduct and asked the judge for a sentence of community control and to lower the restitution payment.

“Should be lower, the jury did not specify the amount, and we ask the court for a figure of $150,00.00 dollars,” Collins said.

For the first time, the court heard from Greene. She asked the judge for mercy.

“But I am not a heartless person, I risked my entire life at my own expense sometimes others’ expense, I risked my life to save children from being sold into slavery,” Greene said while wiping away tears.

Before handing down a sentence, Judge Joel Kuhlman pointed out that Greene showed no remorse throughout the trial.

“I don’t have any statements before me, that say I expected because I took the money,” Kuhlman said. “I benefited from the money, the charity didn’t. That has never been offered to the court by Miss Greene, that’s not something that I can read in the presentence investigation.”

Kuhlman sentenced Greene to three years in prison and repay $300,000 dollars.

After the sentence was handed down, Greene’s attorney said they plan on appealing.

