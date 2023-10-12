Lucas County Commissioners show support for striking UAW workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a show of support.

Thursday morning, the Lucas County Commissioners showed their support to UAW striking workers in a press conference at One Government Center. The elected leaders urged the public to donate to the union members and rolled out resources now made available to the picketers.

“We stand shoulder to should with our striking workers, not only here locally, but with our workers across the nation,” said Commissioner Lisa Sobecki at the press conference.

David Green, UAW Region 2b Director, attended the event.

“This is huge right. The people in Lucas County, the commissioners have been extremely supportive,” said Green. “The businesses here in Toledo have been very supportive and I know a lot of the members are too.”

But this raises the question, is it ethical for county leaders to publicly pick a side during a strike?

13 Action News asked Commissioner Pete Gerken.

“Absolutely. Clear-eyed, stand with them,” said Gerken.

And what about the argument that this was a taxpayer funded press conference?

“We’ve stood here for healthcare systems, stood up here for businesses, we stand up here for anybody that generates growth in our community,” said Gerken. “Whether it be business, the Chamber of Commerce, tourism...this is no different.”

Lucas County Job and Family Services also attended the press conference. It announced two voucher services for those that are striking: Utility Assistance and Shelter Assistance, each $1200.

