Man and woman in custody following standoff in Toledo Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday night after a standoff in Toledo.

The standoff occurred Wednesday night in a building near North Ontario Street and Walnut Street. Toledo Police and SWAT were on the scene.

SWAT fired tear gas into the building before removing the suspects.

