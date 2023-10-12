13abc Marketplace
Man and woman in custody following standoff in Toledo Wednesday night

Heavy police presence on N. Ontario and Walnut.
Heavy police presence on N. Ontario and Walnut.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday night after a standoff in Toledo.

The standoff occurred Wednesday night in a building near North Ontario Street and Walnut Street. Toledo Police and SWAT were on the scene.

SWAT fired tear gas into the building before removing the suspects.

