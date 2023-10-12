Man and woman in custody following standoff in Toledo Wednesday night
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday night after a standoff in Toledo.
The standoff occurred Wednesday night in a building near North Ontario Street and Walnut Street. Toledo Police and SWAT were on the scene.
SWAT fired tear gas into the building before removing the suspects.
