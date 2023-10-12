13abc Marketplace
Neighborhood Nuisance: Splitting tree causes fear for family

They’re waiting for Toledo Edison to take it down
People in a Toledo neighborhood are worried about a tree that is barely hanging on and could fall on their homes.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Danger, in the form of a splitting tree, is hanging over the heads of one Toledo family.

“That thing is going to fall soon, and it’s going to do a lot of damage,” Janelle Maier, who lives on Rambo Lane with her husband, daughter, and dog said. “Our daughter, she’s no longer allowed to just play in the yard like she used to.”

“We have a Saint Bernard as well. You know, we let him out, but then he has to come right back in because that thing could fall at any time,” Maier said.

Maier said a storm on Aug. 25 caused a tree, leaning over their backyard, to crack down the middle.

“The tree is located at the intersection of four properties,” she said. “It’s not actually on our property, so we’re not able to take it down like I wish we could.”

She said her neighbors called Toledo Edison when they saw the crack because the tree hangs over power lines.

“Toledo Edison had their contractors come out and cut back, you know, everything that you see. Then, they put these straps on it and they said, ‘Okay, we’ll be back to take it down, we’re just waiting on a crane,’” Maier said. “In our heads, we thought it was going to be, you know, two, three days, maybe a week tops.”

It’s been nearly two months. She said her neighbor, who owns the tree, won’t take it down because he’s waiting on Toledo Edison.

“Honestly, it’s really stressful. I already had a really rough start to motherhood,” Maier, the mother of a one-year-old said. “My baby was in the NICU for 32 days, and I just don’t want to go through any more stressful situations, and I really wish someone would pay attention and just take the tree down.”

13 Action News called Toledo Edison to see what can be done to help Maier, her family and her neighborhood. We haven’t heard back yet, but we’ll keep calling until we do.

“We just want to tree taken down. We want to be safe,” Maier said.

