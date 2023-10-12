NextStep event helps TPS kids explore careers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NextStep is a three-day event showcasing Toledo Public School’s 37 career programs and six magnet schools from fire and rescue to drone technology.

“They’re excited. I mean many of them didn’t realize all the opportunities exist within TPS,” TPS Superintendent Dr.Romules Durant said. The kids get hands-on experience which allows them to choose a career that fits them.

Tamya Crawford came to NextStep as a 7th grader. She didn’t get a chance to return because of COVID. Her counselor encouraged her to attend the cosmetology program and now she’s an ambassador for her peers.

“It’s actually exciting like it’s a lot of different kids want to learn a lot of different stuff. They asked me a lot of questions so it’s giving me the opportunity to like tell them what I’m going through, what I’m experiencing,” Crawford said.

The event gives kids the tools so they can push ahead into their future.

“I’m thankful for TPS. I’m thankful that we have the opportunity to get this and I feel like if any kids get the opportunity to do it take it because it’s free and you deserve it and you should just push for it and keep going,” Crawford said.

