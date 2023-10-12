13abc Marketplace
October 12th Weather Forecast

Rainy & Cool Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain is likely this morning. The afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy with drizzle possible. Highs today are expected to be in the upper 50s. Friday is expected to start off partly sunny. The afternoon will turn cloudy with a high in the lower 60s. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move in after 8pm Friday evening. Heavy rain may develop at times Friday night. Off and on rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds and scattered showers are expected early next week with highs in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

