ProMedica home care workers say they’re being laid off

Some employees who work in ProMedica’s home health care division say they were told they will be out of job at the end of the month.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Some employees who work in ProMedica’s Home Health Care division say they were told earlier today that they will be out of a job at the end of the month.

“We were called into a meeting and told that we were closing down the adult portion of ProMedica Home Care. Both in the Dundee and Clyde offices,” said one employee.

We reached out to ProMedica officials for confirmation on this and we are still waiting to hear back.

The three employees we spoke with about this, who asked to be kept anonymous, say they are devastated about the sudden news, but more than anything, they are upset with the way it is being handled by ProMedica.

“We all kind of had an idea that this was coming at some point, there was a possibility. What we weren’t prepared for was that there was nothing offered to us, and more shocking is that it’s not even 30 days, it’s two weeks,” said an employee.

“It’s emotional. we were loyal, we were there when nobody else was. We believe we deserve severance pay. Our jobs were severed by no choice of ours,” said another employee.

