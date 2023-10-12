Toledo Police Department receives traffic safety grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department was awarded $102,252 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Criminal Justice Services. A representative said TPD is using the money to continue prioritizing a police presence at the roadways and intersections where crashes more commonly occur.

“We’re going to focus on major roadways, and then, as the year progresses, if we see trends in certain areas of serious injury or fatal accidents, we’ll shift our efforts there as well,” Lt. Paul Davis, TPD’s Public Information Officer said. “Our goal is to decrease the amount of serious injury accidents and fatal accidents.”

Those major roadways include; Alexis, Monroe, Detroit and Central. TPD is also placing emphasis on crash-prone intersections like; Reynolds and Airport, South Byrne and Airport, Monroe and Central, Monroe and Douglas, Alexis and Telegraph, and Monroe and Secor.

A woman who parks her food truck near Monroe and Secor says she sees accidents regularly.

“So, I just came out of the food truck because I notified there was a lot of commotion, and there was a guy laying on the ground, and apparently he just crossed the street and the lady in the jeep didn’t see him and she hit him,” Michelle Delon said.

According to statistics from TPD’s annual report, their traffic efforts may be working. The number of fatal-and-injury-related crashes decreased between 2021 and 2022. Fatal wrecks went from 43 in 2021 to 26 in 2022, while injury accidents decreased by more than 400.

Davis says TPD typically receives the grant on an annual basis, but this year the department is receiving $20,000 more than it did in 2022. He says the money pays for officers to work overtime so they can be in crash-prone areas when accidents are more likely to occur.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.