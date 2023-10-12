Toledo’s new domestic violence unit making a difference, chief prosecutor says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rebecca Facey looks at photos that hang on her wall of Toledoans who have died due to domestic violence every day. She says they’re reminders of the important work her office has to do to support victims of domestic violence as the chief prosecutor in the City of Toledo.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz named her to the role in January, 2023. One of her top priorities was to dedicate more resources to prosecuting domestic violence offenders and protecting victims.

Toledo suffered five total domestic violence deaths in 2022, including three mothers who were killed at the hands of their boyfriends early in the year, prompting calls for change.

“Even when it doesn’t appear terrible on its face, in a 911 call, or in a police report, all of these cases are deserving of attention, respect, and particularly attention to detail,” Facey said. That focus helps officials get a greater context of a relationship to determine the “real potentials for lethality,” she said.

Toledo now has the most robust unit its ever had responding to the issue of domestic violence, Facey said. The city has hired three dedicated domestic violence prosecutors since she started, something its never had before. There have been specialized prosecutors in the past, but Facey said the city has never put this many resources into the legal process.

She said the prosecutors are handling cases differently than in the past. They’re focusing on the initial court appearance where they make bond recommendations and build relationships with victims.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they are attempting to leave situation,” Facey said. “It’s really important that we are aware of that in the criminal justice system and able to respond.”

Ohio became the last state in the country earlier this year to make strangulation a standalone felony in domestic violence cases, adding another tool to prosecutors’ toolboxes when they look to hold abusers accountable. Facey said her office has used that tool on multiple occasions since the law went into effect in April.

“Statistics show that someone who has strangled in the past is 700 times more likely to commit homicide by strangulation in the future,” Facey said. “This is an incredibly important conversation for our community to be having and for us finally in the court system to have the tool to use as a felony offense.”

She said Ohio has other options for prosecutors to keep offenders locked up, but she says there’s room for more to be done to protect victims. She said the highest a domestic violence assault can reach in the state is a third-degree felony.

“In my previous position as a felony prosecutor, we saw folks who had five, six, or seven domestic violence convictions who were still perpetrating the same type of offenses,” Facey said. “I think that increased penalties for folks who certainly have not learned their lesson, have not been rehabilitated, and have not stopped this dangerous behavior is a necessity. It’s a necessity for prosecutors, because if (offenders) know how the system is going to treat them, and that there is not that much prison time associated with their acts, then there’s not a whole lot of incentive to stop.”

As for her office, she says her eyes are on the future for the city and county.

“The more we can work together in collaboration to address this issue, to support survivors and hold abusers accountable, the better off the entire community is as a result,” Facey said.

