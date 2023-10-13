10/13: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Rain is likely after 9pm, and it could be heavy at times overnight. Showers will continue through most of Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s around midday Saturday. Rain amounts of an inch or more are possible from tonight through Saturday night. It will also be windy with 40 mph wind gusts possible tonight through Saturday night. Winds may gust up to 45 mph along the lakeshore Saturday afternoon. The persistent and strong wind over Lake Erie will create very high waves of 5 to 10 feet late tomorrow. It could also lead to lakeshore flooding in the western basin. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for the potential for the water level topping 72″ above low water datum. Water levels shouldn’t be as high as you move towards the islands compared to the most western part of the western basin.

