An "a-mazing" field in Dundee attracts thousands of visitors every year

Farmer J’s World Record Corn Maze in Monroe is open through November 5th.
This is the season for some good old-fashioned fall fun. And that includes corn mazes! There’s a big one just across the border in Monroe County, Michigan.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season for some good old-fashioned fall fun. And that includes corn mazes! There's a big one just across the border in Monroe County, Michigan.

This is Farmer J’s World Record Corn Maze in Dundee. Lyle Jaworski is the operator of the magnificent maze.

“It’s 22 acres with about 10 miles of trail. There are four different mazes and it changes in difficulty as you go through. I love to see the different levels of ability to navigate through the mazes and not navigate through the mazes,” Jaworski said.

The corn maze started more than 20 years ago and each year thousands of people make a stop here.

“We’ve always tried to have a theme people would enjoy and it meant something to everyone,” Jaworski said. “There’s three mazes and each one has six checkpoints in them. Once you find all six, you go into the next one and you know where you’re at as you go.”

And yes, people have needed help getting out. In fact, one group inspired a change at the maze.

“They got lost in the maze after they got all their checkpoints, so we had to go in and get them. After that, we decided to put a phone number on the ticket so someone can call for help,” Jaworski said.

Technology is a big part of creating the maze. The family comes up with the design for the year and then a professional corn maze cutter from Idaho comes in to bring it to life. This year’s maze took him about 12 hours to finish.

“He has a computer, or a large screen, on his steering wheel and it turns green as he goes. When it’s all green, he has it cut. It’s pretty amazing,” Jaworski said.

Technology is also part of getting through the maze.

“You can use your phone with a QR code, it has a GPS marker on it. See how many times you get lost and not lost,” Jaworski said.

Some make relatively quick work of the corn creation.

“This year I think the record is one hour and three minutes for the three big mazes during the day. At night the record is two and a half hours to get through all of them. The day maze is a lot easier than at night because it creates a whole new atmosphere,” Jaworski said.

The maze is open Friday- Sunday now through November 5th. You can also book it for special events with twenty people or more.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

