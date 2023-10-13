City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced two road closures that will be taking place on Sunday.

The first road closure will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on N. St. Clair Street between Monroe Street and Perry Street. The City says the closure will be in place to accommodate the Toledo Mud Hens Concert at Hensville Park.

The second road closure will happen on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following streets:

Adams Street from 17th Street to 20th Street

18th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue

20th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue

The City says the closure will be in place to accommodate The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Haunted Harvest.

There will be no established detour routes for the closures.

