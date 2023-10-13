13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend

The City of Toledo has announced two road closures that will be taking place on Sunday.
The City of Toledo has announced two road closures that will be taking place on Sunday.(City of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced two road closures that will be taking place on Sunday.

The first road closure will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on N. St. Clair Street between Monroe Street and Perry Street. The City says the closure will be in place to accommodate the Toledo Mud Hens Concert at Hensville Park.

The second road closure will happen on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following streets:

  • Adams Street from 17th Street to 20th Street
  • 18th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue
  • 20th Street from Adams Street to Madison Avenue

The City says the closure will be in place to accommodate The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Haunted Harvest.

There will be no established detour routes for the closures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
10/13: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
10/13: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Early voting begins for 2023 election, a local CEO sentenced to prison and the first TPS School...
13 Action News Week in Review: October 13, 2023
The Ohio PROMISE program focuses on increasing access to quality child care and support...
DeWine announces initiative to support Ohio children with special needs