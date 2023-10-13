Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 13, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The defacto Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division championship game is in week nine of the regular season with Findlay (6-2, 2-1) playing at Whitmer (6-2, 3-0). If Whitmer wins, in all likelihood, they’ll be the outright champs. If Findlay wins, there could be a two-way tie between the two or a three-way tie that includes Anthony Wayne.

In addition to that showdown, Southview and Napoleon will try to remain unbeaten within the NLL Cardinal Division. If both come out on top in week nine, then the Napoleon at Southview game in week 10 will decide the division title.

Host Justin Feldkamp will feature those games to go along with the latest Top 13 Power Poll, the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Findlay at Whitmer

Southview at Clay

Fremont Ross at Waite

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Genoa at Rossford

Fostoria at Maumee

Sebring at Toledo Christian

Clyde at Huron

Perkins at Sandusky

St. Francis at Central Catholic

Otsego at Lake

Woodward at Start

Northview at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Springfield

Hilltop at Northwood

Bryan at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Scott at Lima Senior

