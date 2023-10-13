13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 13, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The defacto Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division championship game is in week nine of the regular season with Findlay (6-2, 2-1) playing at Whitmer (6-2, 3-0). If Whitmer wins, in all likelihood, they’ll be the outright champs. If Findlay wins, there could be a two-way tie between the two or a three-way tie that includes Anthony Wayne.

In addition to that showdown, Southview and Napoleon will try to remain unbeaten within the NLL Cardinal Division. If both come out on top in week nine, then the Napoleon at Southview game in week 10 will decide the division title.

Host Justin Feldkamp will feature those games to go along with the latest Top 13 Power Poll, the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Findlay at Whitmer
  • Southview at Clay
  • Fremont Ross at Waite
  • Napoleon at Bowling Green
  • Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
  • Genoa at Rossford
  • Fostoria at Maumee
  • Sebring at Toledo Christian
  • Clyde at Huron
  • Perkins at Sandusky
  • St. Francis at Central Catholic
  • Otsego at Lake
  • Woodward at Start
  • Northview at Anthony Wayne
  • Perrysburg at Springfield
  • Hilltop at Northwood
  • Bryan at Wauseon
  • Patrick Henry at Archbold
  • Scott at Lima Senior

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 6, 2023
Top Recruit: Anthony Wayne’s Dillon Robinson.
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 6, 2023
The game of the week in week eight was Findlay at Perrysburg.
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 6, 2023
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 29th, 2023