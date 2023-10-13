Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 13, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The defacto Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division championship game is in week nine of the regular season with Findlay (6-2, 2-1) playing at Whitmer (6-2, 3-0). If Whitmer wins, in all likelihood, they’ll be the outright champs. If Findlay wins, there could be a two-way tie between the two or a three-way tie that includes Anthony Wayne.
In addition to that showdown, Southview and Napoleon will try to remain unbeaten within the NLL Cardinal Division. If both come out on top in week nine, then the Napoleon at Southview game in week 10 will decide the division title.
Host Justin Feldkamp will feature those games to go along with the latest Top 13 Power Poll, the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
- Findlay at Whitmer
- Southview at Clay
- Fremont Ross at Waite
- Napoleon at Bowling Green
- Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
- Genoa at Rossford
- Fostoria at Maumee
- Sebring at Toledo Christian
- Clyde at Huron
- Perkins at Sandusky
- St. Francis at Central Catholic
- Otsego at Lake
- Woodward at Start
- Northview at Anthony Wayne
- Perrysburg at Springfield
- Hilltop at Northwood
- Bryan at Wauseon
- Patrick Henry at Archbold
- Scott at Lima Senior
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.