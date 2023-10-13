13abc Marketplace
Dealerships feeling impact of UAW strike

As the strike continues, car dealerships across the country are feeling the impact.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the United Auto Workers strike lingers on, car dealerships nationwide say they are now feeling the ripple effects. That includes businesses right here in the Toledo area.

Manager over at Dave White Chevrolet, Joe Mehling, says, that with the UAW strike in Toledo nearing a month on the picket line, the local dealership is struggling not only on the service side of things, but also in sales.

“They shut all the parts depots down about two weeks ago, and getting warranty parts has gotten very difficult, for instance, I’ve got a truck out there right now, I need a transmission for, but can’t find one anywhere. It’s just not available,” said Mehling. “People come in here, yeah I’m looking but I might be waiting until the strike is over. We’re hearing it more and more all the time.”

Mehling says everyone over at Dave white Chevrolet backs the strikers. “We all understand what the employees’ plight is. There’s none of us here that don’t support what they’re trying to do.”

He says he, like many others, is just hoping it does not go on much longer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

