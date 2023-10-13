PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of intentionally striking a bicyclist is on the loose, Parma police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

Police said he man was behind the wheel of a silver Chevy Trax when he hit the bicyclist at Ridge Road and Gilbert Avenue on Oct. 4.

After striking the bicyclist, the driver took off and headed north on Ridge Road and then turned right onto Pearl Road, according to police.

Police did not report the condition of the bicyclist.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the City of Parma Police Department:

Driver who ‘intentionally struck’ bicyclist in Parma wanted, police say (City of Parma Police Department)

If you recognize this suspect, the car, or have any other information on this crime, call the Parma Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-887-7332.

