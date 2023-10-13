Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The signs in front of the Little Caesar’s on Lewis near Sylvania Ave. state that it’s closed. However, it’s a sign taped up in the window that’s getting most attention online. It reads, “Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon.”

“So, my son went and worked his shift from 3 to 9. Everything was fine. He came home. He got a text message from his manager at 10:30. Stating that the owner came, he had the locks changed on the doors, pushed everybody out the door, fired everyone, and the location remains closed,” said Jodie Banaszak, mother of three kids who all worked at this Little Caesar’s until this past Sunday. Banaszak said that evening, the manager texted her son to let him know the pizza place closed.

Now, Banaszak wants to know what’s going on. She’s not alone. When 13 Action News posted a picture of the sign, it racked up hundreds of shares on Facebook.

The phone number to the restaurant goes to an automated message saying, “I’m sorry, the person you are trying to reach has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet.” The store’s website shows its hours are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, closed all day the rest of the week. There was also no response to a Facebook message we sent to the store’s page.

“Just to fire an entire staff with no notice and no just cause, it just doesn’t sit well with us and it impacts our neighborhood,” said Banaszak.

Now, 13 Action News and many curious Toledoans are waiting to see whether the “Goat Rental” sign is real and what exactly the owner may have in store.

