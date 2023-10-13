Lucas County juvenile court judge retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retired Lucas County juvenile court judge Denise Navarre Cubbon says she looks forward to spending time with her grandkids.

She was elected to the seat in November of 2004.

She transformed the juvenile justice center and spent many days working with other agencies to protect children.

“I’m really proud of the fact that working together in the community at the direction of a lot of research and adolescent development talking about foster kids. Kids that are in care. How they need to really have a voice in their cases. We developed a whole protocol,” retired judge Navarre Cubbon said.

She’s no stranger to Toledo. She graduated from St. Ursula and UT College of Law.

In April 2007, she became the Lucas County administrative judge.

In January 2009, she was appointed to serve on the Supreme Court of Ohio advisory committee on children’s families and the courts.

The judge praised all the juvenile court employees and the community for working together to keep kids on the right track.

“We know every time a child touches the juvenile justice system. There’s a 50% chance that they’re going to come back again and again. So, if we can keep them in the system, completely giving them services to meet their needs so if they do come here, we have top-notch programming for them,” Navarre Cubbon said.

Navarre Cubbon has served just under 42 years for the county and tapped her gavel last month for the last time.

The Lucas County republican party recommended three names to Governor Mike Dewine for him to fill the seat of the retired juvenile court judge.

