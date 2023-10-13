October 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the low 60s. Rain is possible this evening. Rain is very likely tonight and it could be heavy at times. Showers will continue most of Saturday. Temperatures will start in the lower 50s and drop to the upper 40s by late afternoon. Rain amounts of an inch or more are possible tonight through Saturday night. It will also be windy with 40 mph wind gusts possible. Winds may gust up to 45 mph along the lakeshore Saturday afternoon. The persistent and strong wind over Lake Erie will create very high waves of 5 to 10 feet late tomorrow. It could also lead to lakeshore flooding in the western basin. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for the potential for the water level topping 72″ above low water datum. The new data this morning suggests the top water level could reach 80″ to 90″ above low water datum near Toledo. Water levels shouldn’t be as high as you move towards the islands compared to the most western part of the western basin.

Sunday and Monday will bring the occasional scattered shower with highs in the middle 50s. More sunshine is expected next week with highs warming back into the 60s starting on Wednesday. It is possible highs could near 70 by the end of next week.

