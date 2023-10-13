13abc Marketplace
Police searching for missing Adrian teen

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.(Adrian High School)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A student from Adrian High School in Michigan is missing according to the high school.

A Facebook post from Adrian High School said Leilanie Mejia-Navalles is missing.

If you have seen Navalles or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Adrian Police Department or 911.

