Police searching for missing Adrian teen

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A student from Adrian High School in Michigan is missing according to the high school.

A Facebook post from Adrian High School said Leilanie Mejia-Navalles is missing.

If you have seen Navalles or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Adrian Police Department or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.