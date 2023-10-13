Police searching for missing Adrian teen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A student from Adrian High School in Michigan is missing according to the high school.
A Facebook post from Adrian High School said Leilanie Mejia-Navalles is missing.
If you have seen Navalles or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Adrian Police Department or 911.
