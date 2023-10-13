13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

10/13: Jay's Friday Evening Forecast
10/13: Jay's Friday Evening Forecast
The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant was not selected to be one of the seven Regional Clean...
Davis-Besse hydrogen hub project doesn’t make the cut
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Retired Lucas County juvenile court judge Denise Navarre Cubbon says she looks forward to...
Lucas County juvenile court judge retires