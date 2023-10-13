Semi crash closes all lanes on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All lanes are closed on I-475/US-23 North due to a semi crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a semi crashed on northbound I-475, just north of Dixie Hwy./SR 25, causing all lanes to close. In addition, the following ramps are also temporarily closed:
- South I-75 to North I-475
- North I-75 to North I-475
- SR 25/Dixie Hwy. to North I-475
We will provide updates when more information becomes available.
