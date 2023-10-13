Semi crash closes all lanes on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All lanes are closed on I-475/US-23 North due to a semi crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a semi crashed on northbound I-475, just north of Dixie Hwy./SR 25, causing all lanes to close. In addition, the following ramps are also temporarily closed:

South I-75 to North I-475

North I-75 to North I-475

SR 25/Dixie Hwy. to North I-475

We will provide updates when more information becomes available.

