Tiffin Community Kitchen expanding its footprint

The Tiffin Community Kitchen will soon have a new home in the heart of downtown Tiffin, at Old Trinity Episcopal Church.
By JD Pooley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -

“Our goal is to get people to do more with food,” Dale Depew said.

Depew, a board member with Seneca County Common Ground, an organization that sponsors a weekly farmers market in Tiffin and runs the community kitchen, believes food can build a stronger community.

“We want to train them so that they can use the food that they see around them,” Depew said.

Depew added that that’s where the Tiffin Community Kitchen comes into play.

“So, Mercy Hospital for instance, they would come in, and they would do their diabetic education class in that space,” Depew said. “We have other people, WIC (women, infants and children) and those, they bring their people in and use the space to teach them how to cook.”

Depew said moving the kitchen from its current location on Washington Street to the church will create a community center for healthy living and culinary education.

“We do a lot with low to moderate-income people, so again, we don’t necessarily feed them, but we teach them how to cook,” Depew said.

Aaron Gerlach, pastor of Old Trinity Episcopal Church, explains how the new 4,000-square-foot building will connect to the church that was built in the 1880s ′s.

“And expand into this parking lot, that we bought from the county,” Gerlach said. “So, it’ll go all the way really here to this corner right here. And what will end up happening is for our property here at Old Trinity a third of our space will be dedicated to the kitchen.”

Depew said $2.1 million dollars was raised for construction, all with private donations. He said the church is responsible for the 4,200-foot expansion on the north end of the church. Once built, the church will maintain the space and the community kitchen will lease the building, host and manage programming.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 20 at 3 p.m. at 125 East Market Street in Tiffin.

