Toledo Public Library to help Public Housing applicants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday at 12 a.m., the Lucas Metropolitan Housing opens its online application for the Public Housing Waitlist.

The application will open on the LMH’s website for three days, closing on Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

LMH is partnering with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to host events to help people filling out the application. The Main Library is holding three events for dedicated one-on-one support Monday through Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“We are mindful that not everybody have access to a computer, a laptop, they may not be technologically savvy,” Joaquin Cintrón Vega, the president and CEO of LMH said.

Allsion Fiscus, the Adult Services coordinator at TLCPL said the library has partnered with the Housing Authority in the past, but in a smaller capacity.

“Especially during COVID we realized that it was really important for the various agencies in the Toledo Lucas County Area to work together,” Fiscus said.

She said partnerships like this help spread resources to the community.

“In this particular instance, we can’t provide the housing, but we can provide the assistance to sign up for the housing,” Fiscus said. “We have our public access computers, we have our librarians, we have people who are trained to help people with technology. That’s our role in this process and it just made sense for us to dig in and figure out how to do it best.”

Applicants will need an email address, and income and personal information.

The library can help people with the technology aspect, including creating an email address.

“If you don’t have an email address, need help just using a keyboard, anything that would prevent you from really fully being able to help you with that application process,” Fiscus said.

The last time the waitlist opened was July last year. About 4,000 people applied and the LMH expects the same number of applicants this year.

After an application is complete, LMH will reach out to ask for additional documentation and look to connect applicants with services.

While the main library is offering specialized services, any Toledo Public Library can help with the application process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.