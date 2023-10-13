13abc Marketplace
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All lanes are closed on I-475/US-23 North due to a semi crash Friday afternoon.

According to an official with the city of Perrysburg, two people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One of the two was taken by Maumee EMS, the other was flown to St. Vincent Medical Center.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a semi crashed on northbound I-475, just north of Dixie Hwy./SR 25, causing all lanes to close. In addition, the following ramps are also temporarily closed:

  • South I-75 to North I-475
  • North I-75 to North I-475
  • SR 25/Dixie Hwy. to North I-475

We will provide updates when more information becomes available.

Perrysburg Township and Maumee assisted Perrysburg Police and Fire at the scene.

The semi was hauling metal which then spilled out onto the roadway. Along with the metal, 70 gallons of diesel and hydraulic fuel spilled.

