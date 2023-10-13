VIDEO: Wanted fugitive arrested in Toledo following armed robbery at Parma Jimmy Johns

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a violent fugitive on Thursday who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint last week.

19 News obtained exclusive surveillance video of the terrifying crime that happened at the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma.

The crime happened at 10:30 in the morning on Tuesday, October 3. A Jimmy John’s employee was working in the store alone slicing meat when an armed man caught him by surprise.

Surveillance video shows the man jump over the counter and rob the employee at gunpoint.

The store owner said Jimmy Johns didn’t want to comment because the victim is still traumatized.

Parma police worked together with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest him nine days later.

“They developed information that the subject used to live in Toledo, was probably in Toledo area,” said Pete Elliot with the U.S. Marshals Service. “We set up surveillance on a house up there. Our US Marshals task force and we saw him walking out of that residence and we made the arrest then, so it was really good teamwork between our agency and the Parma police department.”

U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Ryan Brown for aggravated robbery more than 100 miles away in Toledo on Thursday.

“He was originally from Toledo, but he was living from our understanding with a relative in the Parma area,” Elliot said.

19 News discovered the 30-year-old man had a lengthy criminal record that includes drug possession, theft, and driving with fictitious plates.

“Look at we gotta get them off the streets as quick as possible that’s what we did in this case,” Elliot said.

19 News spoke with some Jimmy John’s employees off camera, and they said they all feel safer knowing this man is no longer on the street.

