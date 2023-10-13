13 Action News Week in Review: October 13, 2023
Published: Oct. 13, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting begins for 2023 election, a local CEO sentenced to prison, the first TPS School Facility Dog and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Dealerships feeling impact of UAW strike
- More GM Toledo Propulsion Systems workers signing up for strike pay due to work stoppages
- Siblings head back to United States after being trapped in Israel
- Greene sentenced to three years in prison, must pay $300K
- TPD: Woodward HS student unconscious from suspected overdose revived with Narcan
- TPD: Cellphone ‘blitz’ underway, Halloween OVI ‘blitz’ planned
- 14-year-old arrested with foldable mobile phone toy gun at Anthony Wayne football game
- Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
- City of Toledo enters new agreement with concert promoter
- Absentee mail-in and early in-person voting begins for 2023 Ohio general election
- Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku reveals extent of facial burns from fire pit accident
- First TPS School Facility Dog is changing lives on many levels
