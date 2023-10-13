13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

13 Action News Week in Review: October 13, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting begins for 2023 election, a local CEO sentenced to prison, the first TPS School Facility Dog and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

10/13: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
10/13: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The Ohio PROMISE program focuses on increasing access to quality child care and support...
DeWine announces initiative to support Ohio children with special needs
The Toledo School for the Arts announced plans to appoint an interim director on Thursday.
Toledo School for the Arts names new director