10/14: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Lakeshore Flood Watch; windy and rainy Saturday
Wind impacts Lake Erie and areas along the lakeshore today. Flooding is likely.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
A Lakeshore Flood Watch is in effect starting at 4PM and carrying through 4AM tomorrow morning. Winds from the northeast gust up to 45 mph this afternoon. Roads along the lakeshore could close as a result of the flooding.

Rainfall overnight into Saturday brought 1.5″ in some areas, and areas east of I-75 could add up to an inch of additional rainfall through the day. If you’re not seeing the rain, you’re surely seeing the clouds and feeling the strong northeasterly gusts. Temperatures today remain steady in the mid to low 50s.

Breezes stick around through tomorrow as the low pressure tracks just south of the areas, and showers become more isolated tomorrow and Monday. On the other side of the showers, Tuesday and Wednesday look much drier.

