Local woman stuck in Israel makes it home safely

A woman who was stuck in Israel has made it home safely.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - She is finally back on U.S. soil after being stuck in war-torn Israel for several days. Toledo area native, Amanda Gergich, calls the whole situation a nightmare.

“Air raids and you could hear the iron dome going. At that moment, I did not think that we would survive through the night at that point,” said Gergich.

She says she was there to get a VISA for her brother’s Russian fiance. “We left the U.S. on September 30th and arrived in Jerusalem on October 1st.”

Then, on October 7th, she says sirens started echoing across the country.

“I started to go downstairs to see what was going on and that’s when the first explosion happened,” said Gergich. “I wasn’t even out the door yet. The alarm went off, I grabbed my bag and ran towards the door, and you felt the explosion.”

She says the lack of support from the U.S. was one of the more shocking experiences during her time in Israel. Gergich, her brother, and his fiance finally found a flight home through a business connection rather than the government.

“To see that the embassy, when people’s lives are in danger, just kind of operated like a normal weekend with their days off and then unfortunately observed Columbus day as well.”

Gergich says now, she is just grateful to be home and to share her story. “When we landed in Chicago and just hitting the runway, there were definitely some tears. It was just kind of like, a giant relief.”

She’s hoping the U.S. government can step up its support for the other Americans still stuck over in Israel.

