Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nine people, including three students on a school bus, were taken to an area hospital after a crash in Findlay Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Findlay City School District bus with about 31 students on board was exiting from I-75S to US-224 around 11:00 p.m. Friday when it hit a Ford pick-up truck with six people in it. After the collision, the bus and the truck continued down an embankment, went off the side of the road and came to a rest on I-75. Photos from the Courier show the front end of the bus smashed.

Three students on the bus and all six people in the truck were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, OSHP said. The Findlay Courier reported the bus was transporting band members.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

