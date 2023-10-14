One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to a nearby hospital Friday night after a shooting in Toledo.

According to an official with the Toledo Police Department, the department received a call about a shooting around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Officers responded to Lagrange and Erie Street where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police a man and a woman were fighting in parking lot when the man pulled out his gun, pointed it at her and fired a shot.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The man ran from the scene but was later caught near Locust and Huron.

