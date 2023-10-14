13abc Marketplace
Toledo man arrested for allegedly shooting victim in the head, court docs say

David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested on a Felonious Assault charge after allegedly shooting a female in the head Friday, court records show.

Court documents say David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot her in the head. The criminal complaint did not disclose the victim’s identity or condition. It did not include a location or time for the shooting. He’s due back in court for arraignment in the case Monday morning.

Ervin-Temple was also charged with Domestic Violence in a separate incident less than two weeks ago. The criminal complaint said he hit a woman in the head with a blunt object on Oct. 1, causing a lump on her head. Ervin-Temple pleaded not guilty to that charge. A judge set an own recognizance bond and Ervin-Temple was released; there was no protection order issued because the victim did not show, according to court filings. His next court appearance for that case is scheduled for Nov. 6.

