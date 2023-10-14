TPD: Four dogs stolen in Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating a theft in Toledo on Friday in which four dogs were reportedly stolen.

According to Toledo Police records, a man stole four dogs, a cell phone, a tv, speakers, clothing and shoes from the 300 block of Dickens on Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The breed of the dogs was not listed and it’s unclear at this time whether any of the dogs or stolen items were recovered.

Police identified a suspect but court records did not list any charges in the case as of early Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.