TPD: Four dogs stolen in Toledo Friday

The breed of the dogs was not listed and it’s unclear at this time whether any of the dogs or stolen items were recovered.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating a theft in Toledo on Friday in which four dogs were reportedly stolen.

According to Toledo Police records, a man stole four dogs, a cell phone, a tv, speakers, clothing and shoes from the 300 block of Dickens on Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The breed of the dogs was not listed and it’s unclear at this time whether any of the dogs or stolen items were recovered.

Police identified a suspect but court records did not list any charges in the case as of early Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

