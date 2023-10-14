Truck crashes into downtown Sylvania business, driver hospitalized

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing into a downtown Sylvania business Friday night, officials said.

According to Sylvania Fire-EMS, the driver of a truck was extricated from the vehicle and taken the hospital after crashing into Keith’s Hair Design in the 3000 block of Main Street in downtown Sylvania Friday night. The driver’s identity and extent of their injuries is unknown.

Photos posted by the agency show the truck flipped on its side and significant damage to the building. Authorities did not say what led up to the crash or whether the driver will be cited.

A driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing into Keith's Hair Design on Main Street on Oct. 13, 2023. (WTVG)

A driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing into Keith's Hair Design on Main Street on Oct. 13, 2023. (Sylvania Fire=EMS)

