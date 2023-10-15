10/14: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

What a perfect day... to be indoors. 30 mph gusts will drive in a few more light showers overnight, though some spots may wake up to sunshine. Sunday will see less rain overall, but still remain breezy under mostly cloudy skies and similar temps in the mid-50s. We won’t make it over the 60-degree hump again until Hump Day Wednesday, as more rainy systems potentially arrive for the second half of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.