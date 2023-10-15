13abc Marketplace
10/14: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Less rainy/windy Sunday; mild midweek
Plenty of rain has come and gone today, and the cool breeze will carry over to Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
What a perfect day... to be indoors. 30 mph gusts will drive in a few more light showers overnight, though some spots may wake up to sunshine. Sunday will see less rain overall, but still remain breezy under mostly cloudy skies and similar temps in the mid-50s. We won’t make it over the 60-degree hump again until Hump Day Wednesday, as more rainy systems potentially arrive for the second half of the week.

