10/15: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Most of us remain dry for the first half of the day, in fact, we start off the day on the sunnier side! Temperatures today only climb into the mid-50s with a nice breeze out of the North and increasing clouds into the afternoon. The chance for showers in more western areas arrives later this afternoon embedded within the clouds. Rainfall totals won’t climb too high, with higher totals out East with more consistent drizzles through the day.

