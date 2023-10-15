13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

10/15: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

AM Drizzles off Lake Erie; PM Sprinkles from the North
Morning lakeshore drizzles could impact the start to your day, and areas more in-land have a chance of sprinkles later this evening.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of us remain dry for the first half of the day, in fact, we start off the day on the sunnier side! Temperatures today only climb into the mid-50s with a nice breeze out of the North and increasing clouds into the afternoon. The chance for showers in more western areas arrives later this afternoon embedded within the clouds. Rainfall totals won’t climb too high, with higher totals out East with more consistent drizzles through the day.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
Pedestrian critically injured in three-car accident on Jackman
Pedestrian critically injured in three-car accident on Jackman

Latest News

Morning lakeshore drizzles could impact the start to your day, and areas more in-land have a...
10/15: Erin's Sunday Forecast
Plenty of rain has come and gone today, and the cool breeze will carry over to Sunday. Dan...
10/14: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Plenty of rain has come and gone today, and the cool breeze will carry over to Sunday. Dan...
10/14: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Wind impacts Lake Erie and areas along the lakeshore today. Flooding is likely.
10/14: Erin’s Saturday Forecast